East Maryville Baptist Church will be holding its Fall Kids/Teens Consignment Sale on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, at the church, located at 1150 Brown School Road, Maryville.
Hours for the sale will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The sale features clothing for infants to teens plus maternity, shoes, furniture, bedding, baby items, books, movies and more. Many items will be half-price on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.