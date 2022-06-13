When bears meet humans, the meeting can be disastrous for both. But as homes and subdivisions continue to be built in bear territory, the chance of those meetings increases.
Kim Delozier of Seymour, who worked with bears for many years as a wildlife biologist, will explain how humans and bears can live peaceably together when he introduces the BearWise program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Williams Family Library in Seymour.
The event is free and open to the public. It is part of the “How We Live: Then & Now” series of programs sponsored by Friends of Seymour Library.
Delozier began a long career with Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 1978 as a wild boar hunter, then became the Park’s wildlife biologist. Until his retirement in 2010 his job included nuisance black bear management, as well as reintroduction efforts for elk, otters, wolves and peregrine falcons.
He then spent nine years with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Now he is program manager for BearWild, a division of Appalachian Bear Rescue that focuses on the BearWise program, which aims to minimize conflicts between bears and humans.
Delozier said recent estimates put the number of bears in the Park at 1900, which is about 2 bears per square mile – a density much higher than that of Western national parks. Since the 1960s and ‘70s, more bears are living outside the Park. One of the main attractions (and problems) is bird feeders, he said.
Seymour residents may remember Delozier as the co-author of “Bear in the Back Seat,” a 2013 best-selling book that relates his often humorous adventures with bears during his Park career. He followed up that success with “Bear in the Back Seat II.” He will tell some of his bear stories during his program, he said.
“Kim is an engaging speaker with wonderful wildlife stories to tell,” said Friends of the Library President Lucy Henighan. “He has a lot of insight about how humans can live responsibly in bear territory.”
The library is at 137 West Macon Lane in Seymour, around the corner from the Kroger shopping center.
For more information, call the library at 865-573-0728.
