Two elementary schools in Blount County now have the extra tools to help students with learning disabilities and/or emotional needs thanks to one local nonprofit that has picked up where it left off mid-pandemic.
Kingdom Design Ministries and its founder, Missy Johnson, have been providing dream room makeovers and renovations for going on 13 years, mostly in residential settings. The nonprofit does this at no cost to recipients. But in 2020, that residential side of the work ceased temporarily when COVID-19 gripped the world.
So this organization decided it would take on another challenge. As Johnson explained it, KDM received two referrals at different times — one from Porter Elementary and the other concerning Rockford Elementary. Upon meeting with the principals at both, Johnson said it became very clear they had similar needs.
“We decided to do this Double Dog Dare Challenge and do both at the same time,” the KDM founder said. “We had two different teams, but the design concept was the same for both schools.”
The needs, Johnson explained, were for a space that could be used for children with autism or other conditions who occasionally need a place to de-escalate and feel safe. She said one of the principals told her they have four autistic children who can benefit from having that down time.
Anxiety among children is at an all-time high, Johnson said research shows. Some of that starts at home and then manifests itself in schools, she said.
Where there is a need
So KDM and its volunteers put their heads together to come up with the appropriate spaces for both schools. The planing started in December, Johnson said. The actual classroom renovations took place over spring break in March.
“This wasn’t just a special education classroom,” Johnson explained. “It is a calming and sensory room for kids with emotional needs or learning disabilities like autism. This room can be used for lots more students.”
Both rooms are divided into four quadrants, Johnson said. One is the calming area, one is designed to be a reading space while a third is for sensory stimulation. The fourth quadrant is a swing that hangs from the ceiling.
The whole goal was to give teachers at the two schools a place they can take students for a brief time and then re-enter their regular classroom. There are breathing balls to help students calm their breathing and weighted blankets to make them feel safe and protected.
“These things are teaching them lifelong skills of how to self-regulate,” Johnson said. “They can then apply it when they are at church or at the mall or at home.”
Students who are brought to the calming and sensory rooms are always supervised. Each space is painted a pale light blue color and lighting is diffused instead of stark. Soft music can be played in the background as the students spend time in a tent, swing, sit and read in a canoe or work at the Lego station.
Lighted clouds hang from the ceiling to make the calming rooms feel like an outdoor adventure.
In addition, there are several sensory boards that are soft and furry, stone-like or rough like sandpaper for tactile stimulation.
More than paint and furniture
A lot of research went into designing the rooms. Interior designer Hannah Shuler was one of the professionals who took part in this project.
On Monday evening, Johnson, Renee Poole, KDM’s development director, Shuler and others who participated in the projects met at both schools to find out how the spaces have been utilized in the past 60 days.
Poole said these two projects had more than 60 volunteers who gave of their time with more than 500 volunteer hours. Those hours do not reflect the planning and research that went on for months, she said.
Blount County Circuit Court Clerk Tom Hatcher played a role in the Porter project. He is an alumni of the school and donated $5,000 from his Tom Hatcher Charity toward the makeover. He made a visit Monday to see the room he helped create.
Porter Principal Judy Pearson was present at her school and told KDM she has seen many students make good use of the space. There is one boy who can’t sit in the noisy cafeteria so he comes here to participate in the activities offered.
Old space gets new look
In addition to the treehouse room that is divided into quadrants, there is an area around it that has been designed to look like a city park at Porter. It is large enough for classes to come spend time and can be used as a reward. Skateboards hang on the wall. A local artist has created a mural on one wall.
Pearson added that students from other Blount County elementary schools have come over to use the new room at Porter.
She talked about some kindergarten students who have taken advantage of the room. They come and get back in sync with mind and body and are able to go right back to class, not getting behind in their classwork.
“They will walk into first grade in the fall ready to go,” this principal said. “Academically, socially and emotionally, this is what you have done for our kids,” she told KDM. “That is why it means so much to us.”
KDM is confident it will be able to resume its residential makeovers come fall. It also will take on other legacy projects as needs arise.
Volunteers with KDM also went to Rockford on Monday to revisit the space there. Assistant Principal Nichole McCord was present along with project manager Niki Hudson, project administrator Maressa Potter, Shuler and Dean Vance, skilled labor.
KDM has done CDC rooms at Heritage and William Blount highs. KDM calls these nonresidential makeovers legacy projects because of their lasting effect.
“We are able to serve more members of the community for many years,” Johnson said. “With these legacy projects, we are impacting all of those kids and kids in the future.”
