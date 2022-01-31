The Kingdom Heirs will perform in concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, at Alcoa First United Methodist Church, 617 Gilbert St., Alcoa. The concert is free; a love offering will be taken to help offset expenses.
The Kingdom Heirs have performed at Dollywood for decades. This Southern gospel male quartet first performed in local churches and concert venues. They were asked to be the resident gospel group at Dollywood in 1986.
Members include bass player and manager Kris French, drummer Dennis Murphy, lead singer Arthur Rice, bass singer Jeff Chapman, pianist Andy Stringfield, tenor Jacob Ellison and baritone Loren Harris.
