Patsy Russell (back row from left), Linda Styner, Mark Dowlen, Wanda Davis and Tom Coulter. Front row: Aliyah O’Brien and Kevin Meyers. They are seated on the new bottle cap bench located at Eagleton College and Career Academy.
Kiwanis club members and Eagleton staff bring a bench onto the school grounds. The bench was made from plastic caps from containers collected by students. The project redirected 200 pounds of plastic from the landfill to a bench that will serve the school into the future.
Eagleton College and Career Academy has a new and unique bench on its campus thanks to the efforts of Kiwanis Clubs of Maryville and Tellico Village and students.
The clubs partnered with the ECCA Builders Club on the project to collect 200 pounds of plastic lids and caps. The Builders Club, under the direction of Advisor Lynda Styner, collected the caps over the last eight months and contributed half the cost of the bench; Maryville Kiwanis contributed the other half.
The Maryville Kiwanis Bottle Cap Bench Committee consists of Wanda Davis, Geoff Cusick, Dale Henry, Debbie Jones and Darryl Richardson. Kevin Meyer transported the caps and lids and then delivered the bench to the school.
