The mission of Kiwanis International is to improve the world one child and one community at a time — a mission that members of Kiwanis Club of Maryville seek to achieve through the club’s various local outreaches.
The club hosts events each year to raise funds for projects they support. One of those is the Tee It Up for the Kids golf tournament being held this week at Green Meadow Country Club. This club supports Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Second Harvest Food Bank, Key Club, Circle K, Leadership Adventure Camp, Salvation Army and also Blount County Boys and Girls Club. And on a recent day, a child here in Blount County was on the receiving end of a precious gift from the organization.
Kiwanis Club of Maryville has focused on meeting certain therapeutic needs of children with disabilities from families unable to afford expensive equipment. That is done with the donation of an Amtryke therapeutic tricycle for children age 18 and younger who are courageously living with disabilities affecting their motor skills and strength. Amtrykes are all about abilities, focusing on what children can do, not what they can’t do.
This service club presented an Amtryke to 13-year-old Madison Turrill, a student at Heritage Middle school days ago. Madison, or Maddie as she prefers, received the bike specially made for her. The Maryville Kiwanis Foundation paid for the cost of the trike. The Kiwanis project team was headed by Jerry Heiny. Maryville Kiwanians Steve Kiefer, Kent Willoughby, Robert Russell and Pete Davis with help from Tellico Village Kiwanian Rob Orkney, and Jon and Anna Waters and Jenna Pittman from Heritage High School took delivery and assembled the Amtryke.
Maddie was thrilled and excited to use her new tricycle. Her family is deeply grateful and happy to see Maddie receive the opportunity for exercise, play and social interaction. Maryville Kiwanians gain satisfaction by helping one more child, one more family, live a better life.
Maddie has physical and speech disabilities which limit her activities. She was evaluated and recommended by her physical therapist Cayla Cannon and occupational therapist Emily Morgan. They determined which model of Amtryke and what combination of adaptive equipment would offer Maddie the greatest therapeutic value.
During the presentation at Heritage Middle School, Maddie’s mother Kristen Teaster, grandmother Becky Frye and Tessa Bailey Heritage Middle School acting principal, nurse Kayla Murphy, teaching assistant Norma Millsaps and several classmates were present to support Maddie along with Maryville Kiwanians Debbie Jones, Doug Craig, Wanda Davis and Patsy Russell.
It is estimated there are more than 6,000 children, ages 5 to 15, with ambulatory disabilities in Tennessee. There is a substantially larger estimate for children with cognitive disabilities, some of which impair mobility and qualify a child for this project.
Learning how to ride a bike helps a child create fun and independence. For children with disabilities, this is a tremendous challenge. Kiwanis and Amtrykes help make the wish of mobility come true for children with physical or developmental disabilities. Even children with severe disabilities can learn to ride an Amtryke. They benefit from the opportunity for increased physical activity, broaden social relationships and improve their health and quality of life.
An Amtryke can be adapted in many ways including frame size, seating and positioning of head and trunk support to insure a proper fit. There are Amtryke models with combined hand and foot motion, hand cycles for those with limited lower mobility and traditional foot cycles designed for riders with special needs.
Amtryke, established in 1994, is a company owned and operated by National AMBUCS, Inc. a nonprofit charitable organization which is dedicated to creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities.
Kiwanis International was founded in 1919 in Detroit. Its headquarters is located in Indianapolis. Kiwanis Club of Maryville meets each Tuesday at noon at Green Meadow Country Club. Debra Jones is president.
