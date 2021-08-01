Klein Dental Arts in Maryville has announced the date for its third Kingdom Dental Ministry Free Dental Day, which is Saturday, Sept. 18.
On that day, both children and adults will be able to receive care that includes free cleanings for children and either one complimentary filling or extraction for adults. The location is Klein Dental Arts, 1905 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville.
The free dental services will be provided by Dr. Todd S. Klein and Dr. Stacy Larsen from Klein Dental Arts; Dr. Tyler Klein and team from ReNew Dental Arts; Dr. Josh McNutt from Knoxville Dental Care; and Dr. Kyle Smith of Beaver Creek Dental.
Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 on a first come, first served basis. No appointments will be taken. Those interested in receiving the free services should show up the day of the event and register.
No proof of income, lack of insurance, etc. is required to receive treatment.
Patients will be waiting outside are asked to stay on the premises until their numbers are called. Wait time can be several hours. Bringing chairs, food, water is recommended. Parking can be congested so carpooling is suggested.
Dr. Todd Klein is a general dentist who has served patients in East Tennessee since 2008. Kingdom Dental Ministry is an effort by Klein Dental Arts to "show the love of Jesus Christ through compassionate dental service."
Those who would like to donate food or other items for the volunteers who work this free clinic can contact info.kleindentalarts@gmail.com.
