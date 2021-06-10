The Knit Wits, a group of knitters and crocheters, is looking to add to its members. They meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays at Broadway United Methodist Church on Broadway in downtown Maryville.
This is a community-minded group that supports the area's local organizations by donating its products to those in need.
Community members are invited to join. For more information, call 865-982-6192.
