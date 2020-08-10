Those who love Tennessee trivia might want to stay away from competing against 15-year-old Eden Carnes, who’s won multiple contests and can now add another huge feather in her cap.
The junior home-schooled student from Friendsville has just earned first place in a statewide contest commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and Tennessee’s pivotal role. Eden submitted her speech, which runs for about 9 minutes, 30 seconds, back in January to the “Battle for the Ballot Woman Suffrage Centennial Contest.”
The contest is sponsored by several entities, including State of Tennessee Woman Suffrage, Tennessee State Library and Archives, Tennessee State Museum, the University of Tennessee, Vanderbilt University, East Tennessee State University and Office of Secretary of State.
Eden takes home a $10,000 scholarship she will use to pay college expenses.
Her speech is titled “The Battle of the Ballot: How Tennessee’s War of the Roses Resulted in Universal Suffrage and Changed the Trajectory of Our Nation’s Story.” Her work includes a timeline that moves from the first official women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, New York, in 1848 to the passing of the 19th Amendment by Congress on Aug. 26, 1920.
But, the essential role this state played happened days earlier, when on Aug. 18, 1920, the youngest member of the Tennessee House changed his vote to “aye.” Harry T. Burn had been a strong anti-suffragist, until words from his mother, Febb Burns, ate at his conscience.
Burn had carried a letter in his pocket from his mother that told him, “Be a good boy.” Tennessee was the final state to consider ratification. It was the 36th state to vote for the amendment and sealed its approval.
Those who were for women’s suffrage wore yellow roses and those who opposed it, red.
A historic day
“More than seven decades transpired between the Seneca Falls manifesto and when the 19th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution, changing the nation’s guiding principles,” Eden wrote in her speech. “Thanks to decisions made a century ago on a hot, humid day in Nashville, Tennessee, half of the United States populace no longer suffers the silence of disenfranchisement.”
Eden can trace her love of Tennessee history back to fourth grade when she started competing in the Clover Bowl as part of her 4-H experience.
“One of the categories is Tennessee history,” the junior said. “That is the one in which I did the best.”
She learned about the ratification of the 19th Amendment through research for those trivia sessions and chose the subject for contests she entered, like the American Legion essay contest she participated in when she was a freshman. She placed third in the nation at the American Legion Constitution Speech Oratorical Contest. Last year, her sophomore year, Eden placed first in the nation with her short story of historical fiction in a Daughters of the American Revolution contest.
The Battle for the Ballot almost didn’t happen. Eden’s mom, Elithe Carnes, said the initial deadline for submissions was March 15, but Eden had turned in her speech back in January because she figured she would be busy academically during that time. Then COVID-19 hit and the contest was pushed back.
“They postponed the deadline and we didn’t hear anything,” Elithe said. “We thought they might cancel.”
Winners announced
It was a little over a week ago that Eden got the news about her first-place finish. She competed against other high schoolers from across Tennessee. She was notified by the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial committee.
Students in all grade levels were invited to participate, Elithe said. Kindergartners through second graders were encouraged to create a banner to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Children in grades 3-5 could write a poem. Eden’s younger sister, Zee, entered but didn’t place. Sixth, seventh and eighth graders were asked to write a public service announcement.
Eden and the other high schoolers had the option to write and deliver a speech or produce a documentary.
Eden couldn’t really say why her speech was chosen over lots of others, but Elithe said she has an idea why it might have stood out.
“I think it’s because Eden speaks with passion,” her mom said. “She is very good at historical research and this is a topic she really cares about. She sees the importance of voting, making sure your voice is heard. In a research paper, that might not be easily conveyed in black and white words. But when you hear her speak, you hear her passion.”
Back in January, Eden received another huge honor, earning the Silver Congressional Award. It was established in 1979 to recognize service and achievement in young people.
Virtual celebration
The celebration of the winners was to have been held in Nashville, on the floor of the House chamber at the state Capitol — the same place the 19th Amendment was ratified. That’s not going to happen now. Whatever is planned will be virtual. Eden said she hasn’t received final plans.
Despite her love of Tennessee history and studying the political process, this teenager said she has no interest in following in Harry Burn’s shoes. “I don’t ever see myself as a politician,” she said. Eden is still pondering what she wants to study in college.
She also stressed that she plans to vote as soon as she is able, when she turns 18. It is something she feels strongly about.
“People shouldn’t complain if they don’t participate,” Eden said. “I also think people don’t always do their research. You should not just vote because you think you should but because you want to make a difference. Do your research and find out who is the best person for you and your country. Vote for a reason and find that reason before you go vote.”
