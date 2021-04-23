In honor of National Poetry Month, Knox County Public Library is introducing a new podcast series called "The Beat." Hosted by Alan May, a KCPL reference librarian and poet in his own right, "The Beat" features national and regional poets and their poetry. In each episode, May introduces a poet followed by the poet's recitation of their poetry.
"We created this series to encourage the reading of poetry and to highlight KCPL's outstanding poetry collection," May said.
This new podcast series augments the Library's existing series of podcasts on programs and resources.
For more information, please visit https://the-beat.captivate.fm/
