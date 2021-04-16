Spring in East Tennessee is a sight to behold. Join Knox County Public Library to celebrate the area's many gardens and parks, and the festivals that honor them. April's Know It Knox Trivia Game is dedicated to the abounding blooms of the region. UT Gardens interim director, James Newburn, is this month's guest host.
The public is invited to play along with the Library’s online trivia game, Know it Knox, or they can just watch the fun. The game begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20. The game is free and open to the public, but registration is required at www.knoxlib.org/trivia.
For more information, please visit www.knoxlib.org/trivia.
