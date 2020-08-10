On the 100th anniversary of Tennessee’s historic role in ratifying the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, Knox County Public Library and the East Tennessee Historical Society are co-hosting the first ever “Know it Knox Online Trivia Game.”
The free, interactive event will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, from living rooms everywhere through Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register and learn more about the game, visit knoxlib.org/trivia.
The game was designed to test suffrage savvy for experts and novices alike. Participants can either play for points or they can simply log on as a spectator. In-depth knowledge of the topic is not necessary as each question will be followed by a brief explanation providing context. Thomas Anderson from the library and Hannah Rexrode from the East Tennessee Historical Society will co-host this program.
The story of Tennessee’s role in ratifying the 19th Amendment hinges on vote cast by a young, East Tennessee legislator from Niota. Harry Burn had mixed feelings about voting for the amendment. He was considered to be soundly in the anti-amendment camp, but when the critical moment arrived and his vote could sway history, he switched sides and voted aye. He credited a letter from his mother, Febb Burn, as the main influence on his change of heart. That letter is archived in the Calvin M. McClung Historical Collection at the library’s East Tennessee History Center along with many other documents from the suffrage movement including the scrapbook of prominent suffragist Lizzie Crozier French.
The grand prize for top points is a hardback copy of The Woman’s Hour by Elaine Weiss.
This event launches a monthly series of live, online trivia games hosted by the Library. In September, during Imagination Library week, the library plans to host a Dolly Parton trivia night.
