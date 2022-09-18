Friends of the Knox County Public Library returns to Central United Methodist Church with its first Fall Used Book Sale Sept. 29-Oct. 1. The purpose of the sale is twofold: to raise funds for the Knox County Public Library and to offer affordable books to the community.
Current members of Friends of the Library will be the first to shop the sale during Members Preview Day from 3:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Memberships can be purchased online or renewed at the door. The sale will be open to the public Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., with Saturday designated as half price day. Face masks are encouraged during the sale.
This sale marks the first time that Friends has coordinated two large semiannual sales in the same year. The sale will include roughly 20,000 books, more than were available at the huge spring sale earlier this year. Of these books, about 1,750 are specially priced books which have not previously been offered at either the spring sale or branch sales.
Shoppers can expect to browse 42 different categories of fiction and nonfiction. Just like at the spring sale, books will be spread out among three different rooms: regular-priced fiction and nonfiction for adults in the main room, a room dedicated to regular-priced children’s books, and a special collections area with rare and unique books. DVDS, CDs, and audiobooks will also be available for purchase. Most items, with the exception of the specially priced books, are $2 or less.
Sale sponsors are the Knox County Public Library, Magpie’s Bakery, Three Rivers Market, Perk City, WATE-TV, the Knoxville News Sentinel, and Central United Methodist Church.
Central United Methodist Church is located at 201 Third Ave., Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.