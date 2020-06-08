KnoxPride will be investing into relationships with Alcoa-Blount County NAACP, Sleeves 4 Needs and The Women, LLC of Knoxville.
Now through June 30, KnoxPride will be matching donations up to $1,000 per organization. All proceeds raised will be split between the three organizations. Donations can be made on the website www.KnoxPride.com, via PayPal, Venmo, or send a check to KnoxPride, P.O. Box 30315, Knoxville, TN 37930. Contact Community Outreach chair, Nathan Higdon at Nathan@KnoxPride.com for more information or corporate partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.