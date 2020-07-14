Knoxville Area Urban League Young Professionals (KAULYP) is revamping its chapter and, under the leadership of newly appointed President Kiame Biandudi, hosting the Dr. Walter S.E. Hardy Scholarship Fundraising Brunch. The event is named for one of Knoxville’s first African American physicians.
Featured guest speaker will be Dr. David Foster III, MD of Naples, Florida, with keynote speaker, Dr. Keith Gray, the first African American chief medical officer of the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
The $1,500 Dr. Walter S.E. Hardy Scholarship is one given to a graduating high school senior who is continuing their studies to work in the Health Profession. KAULYP is charging the community and its supporters with taking this time to invest in young leaders by donating to the scholarship fund.
The scholarship fundraising brunch will not only include two special guest speakers and entertainment provided by Knoxville’s DJ RealDeal, but KAULYP will also host a raffle drawing for the chance to win one of four prizes valued at over $100.
The Zoom event will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 25. Cost is free. Register at https://form.jotform.com/201885172133149.
