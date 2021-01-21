Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation will present a live production of “The Snow Queen” adapted from the famous original fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. "Snow Queen” is the story that inspired Disney’s film, Frozen.
The play will be performed today (Friday, Jan. 22) through Feb. 7 on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets will be very limited for each performance so each group or family can be distanced from each other. Masks are required inside the theatre at all times. Ionopure air sanitizers are used throughout the theatre. Tickets are available on the website, knoxvillechildrenstheatre.com and range from $12-$15.
This is the story of Gerda, a little girl who searches for her friend Kay who is bewitched and imprisoned by the Snow Queen in her ice palace. Gerda's innocence charms all good people and animals she meets on the way to find Kay. With their help, Gerda travels to the Far North where she confronts the Snow Queen in her ice palace in a struggle to save Kay’s life.
The play is performed by eight young actors, from ages 10 to 17. The Snow Queen will be played by Marianna Harrison with Hattie Perry as Gerda. Kay will be portrayed by Maddy Grace Payne. The rest of the cast features veterans Millie Braude, Annika Kallstrom, and Sydney Parman. Jocelyn Ashe and Eric Wahl are making their KCT debuts in this production.
The show is directed by KCT alumna, and Tony Award winner Ashlee Latimer. Alex Montgomery provides the scenic design with August King assisting. Grant Trivette provides the lighting design with Corbin Fram assisting. Alyssa Vogt will design and build the costumes with assistants Lily Segars and Julia Lance. The properties masters for the production are Pressley Rule and Brodie Hackworth. The play’s stage manager is Hazel Matteson.
KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.
