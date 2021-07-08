The Knoxville Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 at Bearden Banquet Hall, 5806 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. with a cost of $20, which includes the lecture.
The program will be a discussion by Dennis Boggs and Curt Fields, who will portray Abraham Lincoln and Gen. U.S. Grant as they discuss how to win the war and secure peace.
Those wishing to attend should RSVP at 865-671-9001 by Monday, July 12. Cost of the lecture only is $8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.