Nathan Bedford Forrest played a significant role in the Battle of Chickamauga. He also wanted to vigorously pursue the defeated Federals to maximize the impact of the Confederate victory. But what did he do to achieve that goal in the week after the battle?
Jim Ogden, chief historian at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and longtime Knoxville Civil War Roundtable contributor, will outline what Forrest and his troopers did in the seven days after the most significant Confederate success in the Western Theater. The lecture, to be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, costs $8 and students are admitted free. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $20 including the lecture. RSVP by 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 at 865-671-9001. All social distancing and mask wearing measures will be observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.