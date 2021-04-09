Was Union Brigadier General George Wagner solely responsible for the loss of two brigades outside the fortifications at Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864, or were there other explanations for what happened?
Join the Knoxville Civil War Roundtable on Tuesday, April 13 at the Bearden Banquet Hall at 5806 Kingston Pike as historian Eric Jacobson looks at that issue as well as examining how the war concluded in Middle Tennessee. The lecture costs $8 and students are free. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $20 including the lecture. RSVP by 11 a.m. on Monday, April 12th at 865-671-9001. All social distancing and mask wearing measures will be observed.
