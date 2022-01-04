Knoxville Civil War Roundtable will feature Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park Historian Jim Ogden as he examines the overlooked Battle of Wauhatchie and its importance in the Campaign for Chattanooga, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Bearden Banquet Hall, 5806 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. Cost to attend is $8 or $20 with dinner; students are free. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. RSVP by 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, to 865-671-9001.
