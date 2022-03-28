The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra will be presenting the Greg Tardy Tentet on Wednesday, March 30, at East Tennessee PBS’ studio, located at 1611 East Magnolia Avenue at 8 p.m. The concert will feature an all-star group including saxophonist Greg Tardy, trombonist Michael Dease, trumpeter Alex Norris, flutist Maria Castillo, clarinetist Tom Johnson, violinists Kimberly Simpkins and Bethany Hankins, pianist Taber Gable, bassist Sean Conly, and drummer Dave Potter. The program will feature original music written by Greg Tardy, inspired by the classic novel “The Pilgrim’s Progress” by John Bunyan.
Tickets for this event are sold out, but the recording will be broadcast on ETPBS later this year. Broadcast schedules can be found at http://www.easttennesseepbs.org.
Live at Lucille’s brings the tradition of exciting and innovative PBS music programming to East Tennessee. Featuring local, regional and national jazz artists performing in an intimate setting, these shows are taped in front of a live audience at East Tennessee PBS’ studios and later rebroadcast across the entire ETPBS viewing area.
Live at Lucille’s is a coproduction of the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra, East Tennessee PBS, and Pellissippi State Community College’s Audio Production Engineering department. Information on the series can be found at www.knoxjazz.org/lucilles.
