The 2020 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon has been rescheduled to the weekend of Nov. 14-15.
The Covenant Kids Run will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 4:30 pm. The marathon, half marathon, 2-person relay and 4-person relay will start on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 a.m. They will be followed by the Covenant Health 5K, which will begin at 7:45 a.m.
As of now, all registered participants are automatically registered for the Nov. 14-15 race weekend.
Those who wish to receive a refund for the registration fee can manage this option via their Runsignup.com profile. There is also the option to defer to the 2021 marathon at no charge.
Runners should select the option that fits them best by May 1. Runners who select no option and allow the deadline to pass will automatically be entered in the rescheduled Nov. 14-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.