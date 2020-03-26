The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, Half-Marathon, 5K and Kids Run have been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15.
The Covenant Kids Run will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The marathon, half-marathon, two-person relay and four-person relay will start on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 a.m. They will be followed b y the Covenant Health 5K at 7:45 a.m.
Those who had already signed up for the event can defer entry at no charge. Refunds will be made to those not wanting to participate. Go to runsignup.com to update. There is also the option of donating the registration fee to Knoxville Track Club. The deadline to make a choice is May 1. Those who do nothing will be entered in the Nov. 15 event.
