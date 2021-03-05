The Guild of the Knoxville Museum of Art will present Artists on Location 2021 – an art show and sale at the Knoxville Museum of Art the evening of Saturday, April 24 from 5:30-9 p.m. Reservations will be required; check www.knoxart.org for details. Artists on Location 2021 promotes the museum’s connection to the local and regional art community and provides both new and seasoned collectors a rare opportunity to buy original paintings of Knoxville and East Tennessee.
From Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23, talented artists selected through a careful, juried process will be painting outdoors in and around the Knoxville area. The public is invited to watch AOL’s artists in action as they capture on canvas a wide variety of subject matter, from urban street scenes to pastoral garden settings. The artists’ specific locations will be published on the KMA website, www.knoxart.org prior to the event and will be followed on the KMA Guild’s Instagram page @artistsonlocation.
This annual art show and sale will be held Saturday, April 24 and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect. Proceeds of the sale will benefit both participating artists and the Knoxville Museum of Art.
Painting in open air or plein-air became popular in the mid-19th century with artists of the French Impressionist movement seeking to paint light and its ephemeral qualities. The practice of painting on location increased in popularity with the development of transportable paint tubes and box easels.
For more information, visit www.knoxart.org.
