To support efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Knoxville Museum of Art will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16, and will remain closed until further notice. All events and programs scheduled through April 1 have been cancelled or postponed.
Updates at www.knoxart.org and on the knoxart social media sites.
