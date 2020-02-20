The City of Alcoa continues with its Centennial Celebration with a performance of the Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the campus of Maryville College.
The choir is directed by. Jeannie Melton and offers an array of musical pieces, ranging from anthems, spirituals, crossover medleys and contemporary gospel. The choir is backed by several instrumentalists. There are 43 singers representing 11 counties and 23 churches.
Admission to the choir is free, but tickets are required. They are available at the Clayton Center box office, online at www.claytonartscnter.com or by calling the box office at 865-981-8590. They are also available at the City of Alcoa Municipal Building, 223 Associates Blvd., Alcoa. For more information, contact Patricia Tipton at the City of Alcoa at 865-380-4787.
