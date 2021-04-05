Knoxville Opera Guild is hosting “Not Quite Opera,” an interactive virtual event on May 2 at 2 p.m. The one-hour event will feature opera singers showcasing their non-operatic musical talents, from acoustic guitar to folk songs.
Attendees can expect performances from some of Knoxville Opera’s favorite artists, including Scott Bearden, Kirk Dougherty, and Brittany Renee.
“The singers who have appeared on the Knoxville Opera stage over the years are artists with remarkable versatility. What makes this program so enjoyable is that we will get to see another side of their artistry and personality,” said Jason Hardy, executive director.
“Not Quite Opera” single tickets are on sale for $25 online. Visit KnoxvilleOpera.com for tickets and information.
