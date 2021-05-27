Knoxville Opera is hosting “Memorial Day Concert Tribute for Our Fallen Veterans,” a heartfelt set of free performances on May 30 at the Knoxville Museum of Art. The 2 p.m. and 6:30 pm concerts are open to the public, but reservations are required. Reservations may be made here: http://bit.ly/MDConcerts.
Attendees can look forward to performances from soprano Donata Cucinotta, tenor Kirk Dougherty and baritone Sean Anderson. The guest speaker, former Marine officer Tim Eichhorn, will kick start both performances, which will be MC’d by pianist and Artistic Director Brian Salesky.
Information about concert programming may be found here: http://bit.ly/MDCSetList.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.