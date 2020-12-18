Knoxville Opera has produced a new holiday concert and has made it available for free on their website and YouTube channel. The concert features local favorites Jacqueline Brecheen, Aubrey Odle and Wayd Odle with Brian Salesky as the program host and accompanist.
“We are so grateful to be able to continue to find ways to inspire our community during these trying times, especially with this holiday season being so challenging for everyone,” said Jason Hardy, Executive Director. “Knoxville Opera had numerous free holiday programs planned that were canceled due to spikes in the virus. Jtv generously opened its recording studio to Knoxville Opera so we could present this holiday gift to the community,” continued Hardy.
The video may be found here: https://youtu.be/F1ysB3kBgOU. The digital program book may be found here: https://bit.ly/HolidayProgramBook.
