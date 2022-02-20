Knoxville Opera’s first fully-staged opera following COVID-19 theatre closures is Boito’s "Mefistofele," and is coming to the Tennessee Theatre on March 4 and 6. A grand opera in the truest sense, "Mefistofele" is rarely performed and includes a 200-piece ensemble. This Faustian tale is not one to be missed.
Principal artists include Hidenori Inoue (Mefistofele), Kirk Dougherty (Faust), Abigail Santos Villalobos (Margherita), Allison Deady (Marta), and Time Pope (Wagner).
Tickets start at $25 for adults and are available at knoxvilleopera.com/tickets.
