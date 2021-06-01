Knoxville Opera is hosting Musical Theatre Marathon, a seven-hour musical event, at the Bijou Theatre Parking Lot on June 12 from noon to 7 p.m. Open seating is socially distanced in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.
Musical programming will be divided into 14 30-minute segments.
Participating local businesses within walking distance are partnering with Knoxville Opera by offering limited-time goods, specials or menu items. To date, these businesses include Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain, Bistro at the Bijou, Dazzo's Pizzeria, Knoxville Soap & Candle, Status Dough, and Petro's Chili & Chips.
A schedule of June 12th’s musical programming and an up-to-date list of participating local businesses offering limited run, themed specials is available at knoxvilleopera.com.
Audiences can expect performances from soprano Rochelle Bard, soprano Jacqueline Brecheen, soprano Maria Clark, bass David Crawford, soprano Jennifer D’Agostino, baritone Brandon Hendrickson, mezzo-soprano Aubrey Odle, baritone Michael Roemer, baritone Frank Rosamond Sr, baritone Frank Rosamond Jr, tenor Aaron Short, tenor Norman Shankle, and mezzosoprano Laura Beth Wells.
