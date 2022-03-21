Knoxville Opera will be performing music from all 12 of Puccini’s operas on April 29, 2022, at the Bijou Theatre. The performers for the Puccini Gala Concert are Rochelle Bard, Amy Shoremount-Obra, Adam Diegel, and Scott Bearden. Artistic Director Brian Salesky will be conducting the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets start at $20 for adults and are available at knoxvilleopera.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.