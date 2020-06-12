The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra has created a digital performance of Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” to share with East Tennessee school systems. This digital performance will be used by 34 schools in the East Tennessee area, for both digital and in-person ceremonies and features audio and video of the KSO musicians performing the celebratory classic. The video recording can be accessed on the KSO YouTube channel.
Aram Demirjian, KSO Music Director, shares, “At a time when school bands and orchestras are not able to play together, the KSO is very happy to be able offer this special recording of the processional from Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance, created from our homes, for schools across East Tennessee. Education and community partnership are central aspects of the KSO’s mission, and we hope that this small gift will help make summer graduation ceremonies an even richer experience for the students and scholars of the Class of 2020. We celebrate with you in spirit and music — congratulations!”
Participating musicians include: Bob Adamcik, Jill Bartine, Steve Benne, Kelsey Bentley, Andy Bryenton, Victor Chavez, Sam Chen, Claire Chenette, Sean Claire, Michael Combs, Eunsoon Corliss, Aram Demirjian, Sean Donovan, Bing Kuang Fang, Elizabeth Farr, Mary Ann Fennell, Kathryn Gawne, Zofia Glashauser, Clark Harrell, Phillip Chase Hawkins, Theodore Kartal, Megan Kehren, I-Pei Lin, Rachel Loseke, Brad McDougall, Zach Millwood, Stacy Nickell, Wayne Oberfeitinger, Jessica Petrasek, Audrey Pride, Sarah Ringer, William Shaub, Gary Sperl, Alice Stuart, Carol Tucker, Mark Tucker, Kyle Venlet, Josh Walker, Jeffery Whaley, D. Scot Williams, Brian Winegardner and Jessica Findley Yang.
To request an audio recording of this piece, email Rachel Ford at rford@knoxvillesympho
Led by Music Director Aram Demirjian, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra consists of 80 professional musicians and performs 300 programs throughout the region each season, reaching audiences of more than 200,000 people. The KSO performs in traditional venues such as the Tennessee Theatre, Bijou Theatre, and Civic Auditorium, as well as nontraditional places like hospitals, schools, city parks, and churches. For more information regarding the KSO, visit www.knoxvillesympho ny.com or call 865-291-3310.
