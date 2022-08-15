Single tickets for the 2022-23 Knoxville Symphony Orchestra season are on sale now in a lineup that features classical and contemporary composers, two guest conductors and stellar performing artists.
Tickets are available by phone at 865-291-3310 or online at knoxvillesymphony.com for an exciting slate of classical and pops concerts from Mozart and Tchaikovsky to tributes to Whitney Houston and ABBA.
“We pride ourselves on presenting concerts that anyone, with any set of musical tastes, will enjoy,” KSO Music Director Aram Demirjian said. “And whether you are an occasional KSO attendee or a longtime subscriber who wants to sample another series, single tickets are a great way to curate your own journey and explore the full range of what the KSO has to offer. Whether you prefer familiar musical comfort food or have a little bit more of an adventurous spirit, there is a concert and a ticket waiting for you!”
The 2022-23 season features works by renowned composers like Tchaikovsky and Mozart to contemporary, industry-leading composers like Viet Cuong and Missy Mazzoli. The Symphony also will welcome top-flight guest artists, including Joyce Yang and Michelle Cann, along with guest conductors Francesco Lecce-Chong and Lidiya Yankovskaya.
