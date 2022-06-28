The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will present the 38th Annual Free Pilot Company Independence Day Concert at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4, on the World’s Fair Park performance lawn. Music Director Aram Demirjian will lead the KSO in this family-friendly concert as part of the City of Knoxville’s Festival on the Fourth celebration.
No tickets are necessary to attend. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. View event details here.
Enjoy familiar classics such as “Rocky Top” and Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and patriotic tributes including the “Armed Forces Salute” and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” John Wilkerson, the radio voice of Vols baseball, will provide narration for Steven Reineke’s “Casey at the Bat” in honor of the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson becoming the first African American to play in Major League Baseball.
“The KSO and I are thrilled to be presenting musical fireworks again this year on July Fourth,” Demirjian said. “We cannot wait to play all the great patriotic tunes, especially my favorite part of the program each year – the ‘Armed Forces Salute.’ Many people also may not realize that I’m a big sports fan, so I’m particularly excited to be celebrating America’s national pastime with a performance of ‘Casey at the Bat.’”
The KSO will partner with the City of Knoxville, Pilot Company and WBIR Channel 10 for the concert. The concert also will be broadcast live on WBIR-TV.
