Knoxville Writers' Group meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Holiday Inn West — Cedar Bluff, 9134 Executive Park Drive, Knoxville.
Historian and journalist Robert J. Booker will be the guest speaker. Author of five local history books, his topic will be "Stories From The Pages of Time." An all-inclusive lunch is $14. RSVP by e-mailing kaye.george@gmail.com before noon Monday, Feb. 24. Use KWG-RSVP in the subject line. Reservations not kept incur a charge.
