Knoxville Writers' Guild is offering a workshop on "Make Your Titles Do More of the Heavy Lifting," from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 5, via Zoom. To register, go to knoxvillewritersguild.org.
In this seminar, participants will look at titles that offer zing and pizzazz and then have the chance to create their own titles that entice readers and better serve their writing.
The session will be led by Shuly Xochitl Cawood who grew up writing stories on her father's blue typewriter.
