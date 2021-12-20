The Knoxville Writers’ Guild is sponsoring a flash fiction contest of 1000 words or less on the subject of Merriment, to be judged by acclaimed author and Creative Writing Program Director Michael Knight. First prize is $300 and second prize is $100. The first entry is free for members and $15 for nonmembers. The deadline for submission is midnight Jan. 5; for more details, see https://knoxvillewritersguild.org/contests/kwg-2021-22-flash-fiction-contest/
Judge Michael Knight is the author of three novels ("Divining Rod," "The Typist" and "At Briarwood School for Girls"), three collections of short stories ("Dogfight and Other Stories," "Goodnight, Nobody" and "Eveningland") and a book of novellas ("The Holiday Season"). "The Typist" (2010) was listed as a Best Book of the Year by several publications, including The Huffington Post and Kansas City Star, and included on Oprah’s Summer Reading List. He teaches creative writing at the University of Tennessee.
The contest is sponsored by the Jonathan Taylor Memorial Fund, which was created by his colleagues at the Education Networks of America.
The Knoxville Writers’ Guild is a nonprofit that has been helping writers improve and market their writing skills for more than 25 years.
