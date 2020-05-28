The Knoxville Writers' Guild will present a workshop on how to build a StoryZone Board from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 13 via Zoom.
In this hands-on workshop using supplies you probably have on hand, writing coach Bonny Millard will show how to build a StoryZone Board, a visual aid for developing stories. The process helps writers keep their hands and minds on their stories on a daily basis, even if they write less often.
Millard, a writing coach and project development editor, currently works with private clients. As an award-winning journalist for 15+ years, she wrote about everyday people living extraordinary lives. She enjoys helping other writers explore their worlds and find the best way to tell their stories.
Millard teaches writing workshops for both beginning and intermediate writers. She has taught composition classes at local community colleges. In addition to a journalism degree, she has a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing in fiction from Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina.
To register for the workshop, go to knoxvillewritersguild.org by midnight on June 11.
