The Knoxville Writers’ Guild is sponsoring a poetry contest to be judged by Knoxville’s two-time poet laureate, Marilyn Kallet. First prize is $200 and second prize is $100. The contest is open to ages 18 and over. The first entry is free for members and $15 for nonmembers. The deadline for submission is midnight Feb. 27; for more details, see knoxvillewritersguild.org/kwg-2021poetrycontest.
Marilyn Kallet, Professor Emerita at the University of Tennessee, was Knoxville Poet Laureate from July 2018 to July 2020. She has published 18 books, including "How Our Bodies Learned," "The Love That Moves Me" and "Packing Light: New and Selected Poems," Black Widow Press. She translated Paul Eluard’s "Last Love Poems" and Benjamin Péret’s "The Big Game." From 2009-2020, she mentored poetry groups for the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, in Auvillar, France. Her poetry has appeared lately in New Letters, One and North American Review; poetry is forthcoming in Plume.
The Knoxville Writers’ Guild is a nonprofit that has been helping writers improve and market their writing skills for more than 25 years.
