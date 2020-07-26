"The Music of Poetry" will be presented by Knoxville Writers' Guild from 7-8 p.m. on Aug. 6 online via Zoom.
Award-winning poet and musician Keith Flynn will explore line structure in poetry and the aspects of language that help create inventive rhythm and flow. He’ll discuss the power of the action verb and why imagination is more important than knowledge; he’ll also lead exercises designed to make poems more dynamic and muscular on the page. Flynn will also address getting your work published and what an editor is looking for when choosing a poem.
Flynn is the award-winning author of seven books, including six collections of poetry, most recently "Colony Collapse Disorder" (Wings Press, 2013) and "The Skin of Meaning" (Red Hen Press, 2020). From 1984-1999 he was lyricist and lead singer for the nationally acclaimed rock band The Crystal Zoo. He has been awarded the Sandburg Prize for poetry, a 2013 NC Literary Fellowship, the ASCAP Emerging Songwriter Prize, the Paumanok Poetry Award, and was twice named the Gilbert-Chappell Distinguished Poet for North Carolina. Flynn is founder and managing editor of The Asheville Poetry Review, which began publishing in 1994.
To register, go to knoxvillewritersguild.org for Zoom link.
