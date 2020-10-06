Veteran script writer Kyla Carter leads this workshop, Screenwriting and Storytelling: How to Structure Your Story for the Screen, about the screenwriting process and how it differs from writing for the page. It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 24, online via Zoom.
The event is being presented by the Knoxville Writers' Guild.
Carter writes true crime, reality and historical television scripts for networks such as Oxygen, Investigation Discovery and Reelz. She has also published fiction and taught creative writing. A native of East Tennessee, she’s an alumnus of the MFA program at Arizona State University and the University of Montana. Register by midnight Oct. 22 at knoxvillewritersguild.org
