Nourish Knoxville will host the 2021 Winter Farmers’ Market every other Saturday starting today and continuing through April 17, in a new location and with modified safe-shopping protocols as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tennessee. Modifications/changes include:
LOCATION: Nourish Knoxville will remain at Mary Costa Plaza to host the 2021 Winter Farmers’ Market. Mary Costa Plaza served as the location of the 2020 Market Square Farmers’ Market and is located outside the Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum at 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave.
HOURS: Winter hours will be in place for the 2021 Winter Farmers’ Market, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (2 hours) every other Saturday: Jan. 9 and 23. Feb. 6 and 20. March 6 and 20. April 3 and 17.
MASK REQUIREMENTS: To protect staff, volunteers, vendors and customers, Nourish Knoxville will require all guests 2 years and older to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while shopping on the Plaza. Nourish Knoxville will have free, disposable masks and gloves available to customers as well as reusable cloth masks for sale at our information booth. No unmasked person over 2 years old will be allowed to enter the market area during the Winter Farmers’ Market.
ONLINE ORDERING: Nourish Knoxville is teaming up with Grow Oak Ridge to offer Market To-Go, an online ordering system for curbside pickup at the Nourish Knoxville Winter Farmers’ Market and the Grow Oak Ridge Winter Farmers’ Market. How it works — customers create a free Local Food Marketplace account, select their pick-up location as either Knoxville or Oak Ridge, shop from approved market vendors during the ordering window (Mondays at noon through Thursdays at noon before a scheduled market date), then pick up their order curbside at the appropriate market during their scheduled pick-up time.
Nourish Knoxville will continue to offer SNAP & P-EBT processing & doubling (Double Up Food Bucks) for all customers receiving benefits. SNAP & P-EBT purchases are doubled 1-for-1, up to $20 per day in Double Up Food Bucks, redeemable at the market for free fresh fruits and vegetables.
Additionally, Nourish Kids activities will be offered at each of our 8 scheduled markets. The free activities geared towards children ages 2 – 12 will be in a take-home format and will each include a unique activity, fruit or vegetable sample and $5 in Produce Bucks to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the market!
“For the past 7 years, Nourish Knoxville’s Winter Farmers’ Market has served as a vital food access point for our community as well as a key outlet for small, local farms and businesses during the winter months,” says Ellie Moore, Markets Manager with Nourish Knoxville. “Nourish Knoxville is committed to continuing this essential work through the pandemic by doing everything we can to keep our community and vendors safe as COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb. We hope our new, online marketplace will serve as an additional helpful tool for our community, offering a contactless way to support local growers and producers as we transition into these new market modifications.”
For more information about the Winter Farmers’ Market, visit www.nourishknoxville.org/winter-market/
The 2021 Winter Farmers’ Market is made possible by the generous support of Grayson Subaru.
