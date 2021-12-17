Qu’est-ce que c’est un chenet? Part of collecting antiques is always learning — whether you’re going deeper into history, discovering a new-to-you artist or learning a term in another language.
“Chenet” is the French word for “andiron,” the iron brackets that hold logs in a fireplace. The andirons keep the burning logs off the floor, allowing air to circulate. “Chenet” comes from the French word for “little dog,” and they are sometimes known as “firedogs” in English. Perhaps they reminded people of small dogs lying down by the fire.
Dogs were a popular decoration on them! Cast figures in a shiny metal, like brass, were often added to andirons to reflect the light of the fire and brighten the room. Metal crafters experimented with designs, including columns, animals, human figures and mythological characters.
This set of Louis XV style chenets, which sold for $500 at New Orleans Auction Galleries, features putti (cupids or cherubs), grapes, wheat and gilt bronze scrolls. The set was made in France in the late 19th century.
Q: I inherited four original and copywritten Indian photographs by Roland W. Reed. He lived in my hometown of Ortonville, Minnesota, for some time. My family acquired the photos in the early 1900s. They are in the original frames, which aren’t in good condition, and some fading has taken place. What is the value of these old photos?
A: Roland W. Reed (1864-1934) did portrait and landscape photography and is known for his photos portraying life as it was before Indian tribes were moved to reservations. He opened a studio in Ortonville, Minnesota, in 1899 and later opened a second studio in Bemidji. He sold his studios in 1907, moved several times, and began photographing Native American tribes in nearby areas. He also took promotional photos for the railroads and national parks. Reed won a gold medal for “pictures of an educational and historic value” at the 1915 Panama-California Exposition, where his photos were displayed in the Indian Arts Building. Some of his photos were made in limited editions. Some have been reprinted. Some sell at auction for prices ranging from $50 to a few hundred dollars or even $2,000. If the photos are not in good condition, they will sell for much less.
Q: With the holidays coming up, I am pulling out the Fiesta dinnerware that I first began buying at flea markets 20 years ago. I was wondering if regular Fiesta ware is worth a lot of money. I don’t plan on selling it because I love it, but I am curious.
A: Fiesta ware was introduced in 1936 by the Homer Laughlin China Company of West Virginia. Pieces of this American-made glazed dinnerware were found on Depression-era tables across the United States and continue to attract collectors. Its value is tied to color and rarity. Everyday items such as bowls and serving items are popular but do not bring the bigger prices unless they are a rare color. The original colors were red, cobalt, yellow, light green, old ivory and turquoise. In the 1950s, gray, rose, chartreuse and forest green were added. The last and rarest color is called medium green, introduced in 1959. In Kovels Antiques and Collectibles 2022 Price Guide, a rare medium green soup bowl with molded handles sold for $735. Fiesta is still being made and a new color is introduced every March.
Q: My husband has an Allman Bros. T-shirt that he bought at a concert in the early 1990s. Are rock ‘n’ roll T-shirts collectible? Are they valuable?
A: Rock on! Value, authenticity and condition are top when trying to evaluate concert T-shirts. Other value factors include: a limited-run concert shirt (promotional and not mass-produced), the specific tour for which it was produced or something newsworthy related to a specific tour. Some very rare rock T-shirts, like a 1993 Nirvana T-shirt worn by the band’s crew, have sold for thousands of dollars. Most do not sell for that much. A 1982 T-shirt from The Who North American Tour recently sold for $119 at an auction store. Let your husband enjoy his Allman Bros. T-shirt. The value is in his memories.
Q: I’m hoping to find a buyer for a very well cared for 16mm Bell & Howell Filmo 57 silent projector, black leatherette-covered film can carrying case and instructions. My dad bought the projector around 1930. The projector works well. What do you think it’s worth, and how can I find a buyer?
A: Bell & Howell was founded by Donald Bell and Albert Howell in 1907. At first, the company made equipment for the motion picture industry and professional photographers. A 16mm movie camera, Filmo model 70, was made for amateurs in 1923. The Filmo 57, a 16mm movie projector, was made for home use beginning in 1928. Old projectors don’t sell easily. It’s a special item that might appeal to a camera collector. It takes research to find the right buyer. Try a camera club. The projector alone has sold for about $60. The case would sell separately.
TIP: Mint, rosemary, lavender and thyme will repel moths. Hang bunches of the herbs near stored textiles.
Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel answer readers’ questions sent to the column. Send a letter with one question describing the size, material (glass, pottery) and what you know about the item. Include only two pictures, the object and a closeup of any marks or damage. Be sure your name and return address are included. By sending a question, you give full permission for use in any Kovel product. Names, addresses or email addresses will not be published. We do not guarantee the return of photographs, but if a stamped envelope is included, we will try. Questions that are answered will appear in Kovels Publications. Write to Kovels, The Daily Times, King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803 or email us at collectorsgallery@kovels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.