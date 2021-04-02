It is not easy to identify antique and vintage ceramics, because many were made by small local potteries and not marked. Workmen often moved to another factory but continued to make the same type of wares and decoration.
Spatter ware is a pottery decorated with paint that is actually spattered on the plate by flicking a stick dipped in the paint. Very similar decorations were made by dabbing paint on with a sponge. Many collectors think spatter and sponge are the same, so you must check any written descriptions.
Both types of folk pottery were made in the early 1800s in Scotland, Italy, Holland, France and the United States. Similar dinnerware and other household dishes are still being made but with the help of machines, not often by hand. Tulips are often pictured either as part of a border or as a single flower in the center.
Conestoga Auction Co. sold a collection of this type of pottery, with many early examples selling for hundreds of dollars. A plate with a border of green and blue spatter stripes and a center with two stylized tulips did not have a maker’s mark and sold for $224.
Q: Over many years, I became a plate collector, assembling many numbered sets of various themes. Among them are collections of limited plates patterned after creations by Charles Wysocki, such as Wysocki County Corners. I have about a dozen collections from Wysocki to Norman Rockwell renditions. They were all purchased through the Bradford Exchange. Have they maintained their original values or appreciated in value?
A: Collecting limited edition plates became popular in the 1970s, but interest has faded in recent years. Many collector plates sell for $10 or less. You can check prices on sites like eBay but be sure to check “Sold” prices.
Q: While cleaning out an old root cellar, I found what seems to be a sample case of Texaco Oil products. There are 20 bottles with different liquids in them. The labels list the ingredients and have the Texaco logo on them. The logo is a white circle outlined in black with a red star and a green “T” in the middle of it. The bottles are 6 inches high and about an inch around and all have cork stoppers. Are they of interest or value to anyone?
A: You have a salesman’s sample case. There are collectors who want sample cases. Collectors of advertising items and those interested in automobile-related items would also be interested. Texaco started out as The Texas Co. in Beaumont, Texas, in 1902. Texaco was a brand name the company used, but it didn’t become the official corporate name until 1959.
The value of sample cases depends on what type of case it is and the condition and desirability of its contents. Sample cases similar to yours have sold for $150 or more in recent years.
Q: I would appreciate any information you may have on a vintage bottle marked “Federal law forbids sale or re-use of this bottle.” I’m pretty sure it’s about 55 years old.
A: During Prohibition (1920-1933), old liquor bottles were often used to hold homemade liquor. A law prohibiting the resale or reuse of used liquor bottles was passed in 1935. This prevented homemade liquor from being passed off as legal by bottling it in used “legal” bottles. The law was repealed on Dec. 1, 1964. A few liquor bottles with this wording were made in 1934 after the law was passed but before it was in effect, and it was used on some bottles into the 1970s.
Write to Kovels, (The Daily Times), King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803 or email us at
collectorsgallery@kovels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.