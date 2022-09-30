Kovels North Pole Game

To play the North Pole game, tilt the board and roll the ball along the track. Watch out for the holes! It’s less dangerous than a North Pole expedition but still a challenge.

 Cowles Syndicate Inc.

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel answer readers’ questions sent to the column. Send a letter with one question describing the size, material (glass, pottery) and what you know about the item. Include only two pictures, the object and a closeup of any marks or damage. Be sure your name and return address are included. By sending a question, you give full permission for use in any Kovel product. Names, addresses or email addresses will not be published. We do not guarantee the return of photographs, but if a stamped envelope is included, we will try. Questions that are answered will appear in Kovels Publications. Write to Kovels, (The Daily Times), King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803 or email us at collectorsgallery@

kovels.com.

