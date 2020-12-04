Buses were used for transportation as early as the 1820s, long before the modern motor was invented. They had horse-power — live horses pulled the bus. By the 1830s, buses were powered by steam, and in 1882, the first electric bus was introduced.
But the toy bus made after 1895 often resembled tourist buses used in a few large cities. It had a motor. The tourist bus had seats inside and out; if the weather was nice, riders could climb the stairs to go up to the top seats where tall buildings could be admired. There was no cover for the top.
The Kenton Hardware Co in Kenton, Ohio, made many small cast iron household items such as bookends, doorstops, small figures, ashtrays, cooking utensils and toys. A double-decker tourist bus was made in about 1900, followed by a second version in 1910. An orange one sold for $1,020 at a Bertoia auction in spite of seven replacement figures with old paint. Many old iron toys have been copied; original toys should have a smooth, not bumpy, bottom. The seams between the molded parts must be tight and jointed with slotted screws.
And most old toys have the maker’s name impressed in the mold.
First edition copies sell for high prices, but you don’t have the first edition which was published by Holiday House. Hardcover copies of “Big Red” sell from $5 to about $47.
If your book is only in fair condition, the value is at the low end. You should let your grandchildren enjoy reading it.
Q: Where can I sell paintings and sculptures from the Nelson Rockefeller Art Collection? Rockefeller produced limited edition reproductions of works by famous artists. My late husband was one of the investors in the Minneapolis retail store that sold pieces from the collection. When the store closed in the early 1980s after Rockefeller’s death, the investors divided the contents among themselves. I have several paintings and sculptures. Some of the prints and paintings have “The Nelson Rockefeller” certificate on the back.
A: Nelson Rockefeller announced in 1978 that he had obtained the rights to reproduce 124 works of art from his private collection. Reproductions were sold through a catalog and in a limited number of retail stores at prices ranging from $35 to $7,500. The artists or their heirs were paid royalties or 5% of the retail price and had some say in the quality of the reproduction. Although some of the bronze statues have sold at auction for a few thousand dollars, most reproductions don’t sell well. The bad news is these limited editions, created about 1980, were heavily advertised and sold for more than most reproductions. Today they are very hard to sell. You may find it’s best to give them to a charity sale and get the tax deduction for a charitable gift.
TIP: Don’t drag heavy furniture. Get some slider disks ahead of time and be ready when they are needed. The disks can be found at most hardware or big box stores.
