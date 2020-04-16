What is still called tramp art was made not only by the “tramps” (hobos) of the past but also by prisoners, sailors and others, almost always men. Today we can use a cellphone to fill lonely hours, but in the past, whittling and other crafts were popular. At first collectors thought it was an American idea, but by the 1980s, antiques dealers were finding similar carved boxes in Europe, especially Germany, and bringing them back to sell at shows. Today tramp art, like graffiti, has been accepted as an art form. This 34-inch-wide architectural tramp art birdcage has five doors and other openings. It sold at a Skinner auction in Boston as part of a collection of tramp art for $615.
KOVELS; Tramp artists were more than hobos, prisoners
- What is “tramp art?” There is folk art, regional art, naive art, fine art and other very special names for groups of collectibles and antiques, but tramp art is probably the latest one to become popular. Tramp art has been made for many years, but the name was invented by a folk art author in 1959 to describe whittled objects made from old cigar boxes and other scrap wood. Although wooden cigar boxes were used to hold cigars since the 1850s, the idea of chip carving the wood into picture frames, bird cages, doll houses and more didn’t become a noticeable craft until about 1875 to the 1930s.
Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel answer questions sent to the column.
