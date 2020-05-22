The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and East Tennessee PBS have collaborated to create a new KSO Concertmaster Series performance which will broadcast on East Tennessee PBS at 9 p.m. Friday, June 26. The performance is now available digitally on ETPBS streaming service.
This concert features KSO Concertmaster William Shaub, and Concertmaster Series collaborator Kevin Class on piano.
“I am so proud to be able to continue the KSO’s music-making for our wonderful audience in Knoxville and in communities throughout East Tennessee. On a deeply personal note during this difficult period of time, it brings great joy to take the Merchant and Gould Concertmaster Series to East Tennessee PBS,” Shaub said. “This program, featuring the works of Stravinsky, Mozart and Gershwin, is an ambitious recording project: one made possible only by the remarkable joint efforts of East Tennessee PBS and the KSO.
The broadcast is an incredible example of what collaboration among great arts organizations can do, even in the most strenuous of moments. It will always be a profoundly memorable performance that pianist Kevin Class and I were tremendously honored to give.”
The program includes Stravinsky’s “Suite Italienne” for violin and piano, Mozart’s Sonata for violin and piano in E minor, and Selections from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess arranged by Jascha Heifetz, including “Summertime,” “Bess, You Is My Woman Now,” and “It Ain’t Necessarily So.”
Recorded in the historic Tennessee Theatre, the performance offers a different view for audiences: the camera is flipped 180 degrees, setting the interior of the Tennessee Theater as a stunning backdrop.
To access this performance online, free of charge, go to watch.easttennesseepbs.org where it will be available after the broadcast.
