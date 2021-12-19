Knoxville Utilities Board will host a job fair to help connect community members with career opportunities at the public utility. The event will be held at Pellissippi State Community College’s Magnolia Avenue Campus on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.
KUB staff will be on hand to help job seekers learn more about available careers and provide information about the benefits of working at KUB. The utility offers a wide variety of jobs, including finance, IT, customer service, construction, maintenance, business support and engineering.
Recently, the utility added a Fiber Division to help improve electric system performance and deliver broadband services throughout the region. KUB plans to add 200 new jobs over the next several years to support the fiber deployment and new fiber internet services.
People interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to register for the event by visiting www.kub.org/jobfair and completing the registration form. Those interested in working at KUB but unable to attend the job fair can learn more about KUB careers by using the same URL. You may also email careers@kub.org to set up an alternate time to talk to a recruiter.
The dates and times for the job fair are: Thursday, Jan. 13: 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 14: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.